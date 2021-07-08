Maluma and Scott Disick Take Their Feud to the Next Level in New Music Video

Following their Twitter spat, Maluma and Scott Disick are facing off onscreen.
The Colombian singer enlisted the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum for a starring role in the music video for his latest hit, "Sobrio" ("Sober"), and it doesn't exactly paint Scott in the most flattering light.
In the emotional and cinematic video, Maluma lusts after his ex-girlfriend, played by Israeli model Eden Fines, who is seen out on a romantic dinner date with Scott.
For his bit as the new boyfriend, Scott donned a black tee, a monogrammed "SD" bling and his blonde cropped 'do, which Maluma ruffles up as he crashes their date. While standing on their table, the 27 year old sings to his ex, "Yo te quería para matrimonio" ("I wanted you for marriage").
According to a press release from his team, "Maluma once again sings about heartbreak but unlike the somewhat cocky Papi Juancho attitude he had in 'HAWÁI,' this time he shows a more vulnerable side. The lyrics tell the story of someone who is only able to gather the courage to call his ex-girlfriend to tell her he misses her and say he is sorry, only after he has been drinking."
After Maluma "gathers the liquid courage to confront" the new couple, he ends up making "a fool of himself" at the gilded venue and sulks off with a cigar.
Although the singer and Scott are rivals in the music video, they've been friends IRL for quite some time. That's why it was so shocking when fans noticed their heated exchange on Twitter this week.
"Wtf with this guy @maluma," Kourtney Kardashian's ex wrote on July 6, before Maluma replied, "What's up with you? You want to be me so bad that you try to take what is mine?"
Scott wrote back, "@maluma I didn't have to try that hard, get over yourself your a joke."
Now that we've seen their sizzling music video, it appears the guys were simply getting into character and hyping up the single on social media. Besides, Scott is currently dating Amelia Hamlin, which even her dad Harry Hamlin admits he "can't really complain" about.
Still not convinced his beef with Maluma is solely scripted? Behind-the-scenes photos showed Scott with his arm draped around Maluma, who had a big smile on his face and held up the peace sign. Not exactly the pose of two frenemies, agreed?
However, neither celeb has officially confirmed where they stand.
The first single from Maluma's upcoming album, "Sobrio" also features cameos from Saweetie, Quincy Brown and Shanina Shaik.
Watch the video here.