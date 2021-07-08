Christina Haack Addresses Critics Who Think Romance With Joshua Hall Is Just “Another Relationship”

Watch : Christina Anstead Responds to Critics Saying She's "Too Skinny"

Christina Haack is starting fresh with her new relationship—and she doesn't want it to flop.

The HGTV star, who finalized her divorce from Ant Anstead last month, clapped back at haters after going Instagram official with her new flame, Joshua Hall, this week.

"I may be a bit crazy and im definitely not perfect but I will never live my life based on other peoples judgments or opinions," Christina wrote on July 8, alongside a photo of the couple on the beach with their backs facing the camera. "We pride ourselves on never judging others and always wanting others to be happy and we wish others would have the same respect."

As she put it, "So yes 'another relationship' and guess what. I'm 38 -I'll do what I want."

Christina was spotted holding hands with the real estate agent at the airport in Los Angeles on July 6, as they headed to Mexico to celebrate her birthday. The Flip or Flop star later confirmed her romance with Josh, whose sister is The Hills' Stacie Adams, by posting about their "whimsical romantic dinner" on Instagram.