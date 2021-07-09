See Husband-Swapping BFFs Take a Naked Bath Together in Sexy You, Me & My Ex Sneak Peek

Wives that bathe together, stay together. Except these wives aren't married to each other...just have shared the same husband.

In a hilariously steamy You, Me & My Ex sneak peek from the Sunday, July 11 episode, fans meet a truly unique blended family that went from neighbors to bitter exes to BFFs.

Bear with us: the TLC episode follows John, his ex-wife Loren and new wife April. Loren and John have three children together, and previously lived next door to April and her then-husband, Roy, also parents of three. As the couples grew closer, April and John ended up falling in love...and leading to two sets of divorces.

Now, Loren and April are surprisingly best friends—BFFs that even take bubble baths together and have lingerie-clad pillow fights.

So where is this neighborhood again?!

April explains in the exclusive clip above that she mended things with Loren for the sake of their children. The duo even co-host a podcast together, Co-Parenting Past Chaos. "I went to Loren and said, 'We have something here,'" April remembers. "We managed to come out of the fire without being too badly burned, and I feel like it's our job, really, to help other families do the same...The bad things that happened to us made us into what we are now, the women we are now, the friends we are now."