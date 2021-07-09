A Mother-Daughter Duo Are Found Tortured to Death in Chilling Florida Man Murders Sneak Peek

Not the Sunshine State anymore.

Oxygen's hit series Florida Man Murders from Blumhouse Television returns with back-to-back new episodes starting on Saturday, July 10 featuring the most gruesome cases the state of Florida has ever seen.

In a gripping, exclusive preview clip from the "Hurricane Homicides" episode, airing Sunday, July 11 at 7 p.m., detectives relive a gruesome double homicide in Palm Beach involving a mother and her 20-year-old daughter. An approaching massive hurricane threatened to wash away additional evidence as criminal analyst Kendra Scalese was trying to solve the puzzling case.

"Upon entering, it appeared there had been a struggle just inside the front door," the former Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office analyst explained of the odd crime scene. "The kitchen cabinets had all the doors open like someone was looking for something, but they weren't ransacked."

Both bodies were discovered in the master bedroom, with the mother laying face down on the floor, as the daughter was face up on the bed. Both women were tied up, tortured and shot in the head, with blood splatter landing on their beige Venetian blinds.