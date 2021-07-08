Gwen & BlakeBritney SpearsKardashiansTV ScoopWatch E!PhotosVideos

These Never Have I Ever Season 2 Pics Will Get You Excited for the Premiere

With Never Have I Ever's second season premiering July 15, we invite you to take a look at pics from the upcoming episodes. Never have we ever been so stoked.

By Alyssa Ray Jul 08, 2021 7:56 PMTags
TVCommonMindy KalingCelebritiesNetflixEntertainment
Watch: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan on "Never Have I Ever" Season 2

Waiting for season two of Never Have I Ever to arrive? That was very hard on us.

Thankfully, the Netflix hit is returning with new episodes in one week's time, which means we'll get answers regarding the budding love triangle between Devi Vishwakuma (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) and Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison). In fact, as the streaming service teased, season two will pick up where season one left off with Devi continuing "to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home."

And with co-creators Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher at the helm, we have every reason to believe that season two will be a laugh-out-loud experience. It also helps that the photos from season two look so hilarious.

Not only is Devi seen strategically weighing the pros and cons of her potential suitors, but she's also seen getting into some hijinks with her best friends, Eleanor (Ramona Young) and Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez).

photos
Summer 2021 TV Premiere Dates

Of course, we're also excited for the addition of Common to the cast. Back in April, Netflix announced that the Oscar winner would be playing Dr. Chris Jackson, "a suave and debonair dermatologist who works in Nalini's (Poorna Jagannathan) building. His high-end practice and celebrity clients are impressive to everyone—except Nalini."

Intrigued? We know we are.

Netflix

For a look at what's to come for season two of Never Have I Ever, scroll through the images below!

Trending Stories

1

Gwen Stefani's Sons Look So Grown Up in Wedding Pic With Blake Shelton

2

Which Too Hot to Handle Season 2 Couples Are Still Together?

3

Adam Duritz “Had No Idea” Who Jennifer Aniston Was Before Dating Her

Netflix
Ben vs. Paxton

Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) can't seem to choose between Ben (Jaren Lewison) and Paxton (Darren Barnet) in this season two first look.

Netflix
Wooing Devi

Ben and Paxton seem determined to win over Devi in this season two image.

Netflix
Totally Torn

We wouldn't want to be in Devi's position.

Netflix
What's Making Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar So Unhappy?

Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar (Poorna Jagannathan) looks less than impressed in this new pic.

Netflix
BFFs Back At It

Devi appears to be getting into hijinks with best friends Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez) and Eleanor (Ramona Young).

Netflix
Kamala at Work

Take a peek at Kamala (Richa Moorjani) pursuing her degree.

Netflix
Paging, Dr. Jackson

A first look at Common's new Never Have I Ever character, named Dr. Chris Jackson.

Netflix
Still Devi's Crush?

Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Barnet) seems to be looking for answers in this Never Have I Ever season two pic.

Netflix
Dermatologist Date

Nalini (Jagannathan) appears to connect with a new dermatologist (Common).

Netflix
New Girl

Season two welcomes Megan Suri to the cast as new student Aneesa.

Never Have I Ever season two arrives Thursday, July 15 on Netflix.

Trending Stories

1

Gwen Stefani's Sons Look So Grown Up in Wedding Pic With Blake Shelton

2

Which Too Hot to Handle Season 2 Couples Are Still Together?

3

Adam Duritz “Had No Idea” Who Jennifer Aniston Was Before Dating Her

4

How Lynne Spears’ Court Request Could Affect Britney’s Conservatorship

5

The True Story Behind Netflix's Sex/Life Will Make You Sweat

Latest News

See the First Photo of Heather Dubrow Filming RHOC Again

Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Files Lawsuit Against Briana Dejesus

Australian TikTok Star Caitlyn Loane Dead at 19

Adam Duritz “Had No Idea” Who Jennifer Aniston Was Before Dating Her

See the Haunting First Trailer for American Horror Stories

These Never Have I Ever Pics Will Get You Excited for Season 2

11 Anthropologie Finds We're Obsessed With This Week