Tabitha Brown Reveals What's In Her Kitchen

If we've learned anything over the past year while spending more time at home, it's that cooking doesn't have to feel like a chore nor does mealtime have to be boring. One person who has inspired us to make our meals more colorful and full of flavor is actress Tabitha Brown!

Whether she's showing her followers how to whip up a delicious vegan nacho dip or properly cut a jackfruit on her YouTube channel, "The Chi" actress has some pretty great tips for creating plant-based meals that the whole family will love.

"My kitchen is where I take care of my family," the vegan foodie explained to E!. "I cook for them and the rest of the world. It's place I go to help feed souls!"