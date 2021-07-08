You Definitely Won't Hate Julia Stiles' Story About Heath Ledger and This 10 Things Scene

Lost in Translation

Most TV show adaptations of hit movies don't work, and the short-lived 2009-'10 sitcom 10 Things I Hate About You on ABC Family (now Freeform) was no exception—but not because it wasn't good. It's just that the movie was so good.

"The movie has such cult status that it seems almost sacrilege to tamper with it for television, but as a series 10 Things is not terrible; it is even at times fun. It's just not very inventive," wrote the New York Times' Alessandra Stanley in her review at the time.

Lindsey Shaw and Ethan Peck (grandson of Gregory) valiantly played Kat and Patrick, while Meaghan Martin and Nicholas Baum did swell turns as Bianca and Cameron. But comparisons were inevitable and an audience more nostalgic for the original than anything else wasn't all that interested.

Still, it had its devoted fans and lasted for 20 episodes, and before the back 10 aired in the spring of 2010, Shaw told Pop Sugar, "Obviously coming from a remake, you have a whole slew of things stacked against you. Nobody wants to see a remake because it's everybody's favorite movie. But we came at this and wanted to create something different and entertaining, and I think we've done that."

Added Peck, who had the tougher role of not just stepping into a beloved character but also one played by an actor who had passed away, "I think the pressure really always only came from within, speaking for ABC Family and for the television show, because we knew that we weren't trying to replace anything or anybody. We all came to it seriously and with big open hearts and open minds and I think that's why we are where we are today."

After they were canceled, series creator Carter Covington told EW.com, "I was telling someone it feels kind of like a breakup. Like you got dumped by this person and you're like, 'Wait a second. But we had such a great thing going on. Why would you dump me?'"