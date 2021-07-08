Why the New Gossip Girl Already Revealed Its Big Twist

Watch : Is Penn Badgley's "You" Character Just Dan From "Gossip Girl?"

Gossip Girl is officially back in full force, but she looks a little different nowadays.

The new series, which just debuted on HBO Max, wasted no time in revealing the trick up its sleeve and establishing that the eponymous Gossip Girl is no longer a mysterious, anonymous figure to be revealed in the series finale. Now, she's a group of frustrated teachers, led by Tavi Gevinson as Kate Keller. Apparently, life as a private school teacher is absolute garbage, and the only way to take the power back from the students is to scare them into submission by bringing back an old school legend who has no problem airing out all their dirty secrets on Instagram.

It's absolutely problematic, and that's sort of the point of the new show. Creator Joshua Safran, who also worked on the original series, wanted to get into the nitty gritty of what it takes to be the life-ruining drama queen known as Gossip Girl. Last time, we could only imagine how Dan (Penn Badgley) pulled it off. Now, we'll see how it's done, and it's not always going to go well, especially considering the powerful influencer, played by Jordan Alexander, who Kate has initially chosen to target.