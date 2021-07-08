How Sex/Life's Stars Reacted to That Shower Scene

Watch : "Bridgerton" Stars Loved Those Sex Scenes as Much as You Did

While the internet may be in a tizzy over one jaw-dropping scene from Sex/Life, it was just another day at the office for the show's stars.

In an exclusive chat with E! News, Sex/Life star Mike Vogel revealed what it was really like filming the show's more risqué moments, including his headline-making shower scene with co-star Adam Demos. According to Mike, Sex/Life showrunner Stacy Rukeyser warned the stars that this was "going to be a real watercooler type of moment."

And, boy, was she right. For those who've yet to tune in, episode three features Mike's character Cooper as he follows his wife's ex-boyfriend Brad (played by Adam) around town. During this stalking session, Cooper finds himself in the shower with Brad, only to be stunned by the size of his member.

And though we certainly made an ungodly noise while taking in the scene, Mike noted that the moment was more funny than, uh, steamy for the cast.