Your Favorite Love Is Blind Couples Are Back in New After the Altar Spin-Off Teaser

Love may be blind, but it's clear time doesn't heal all wounds.
In a new spin-off from Netflix's hit dating series Love Is Blind, the season one cast comes together again two years later to give updates on their love lives—and confront their exes. Love Is Blind: After the Altar celebrates the O.G. stars with a blow-out anniversary party. The three-episode special catches up with each Atlanta-based alum, with plenty of surprise appearances and one striking absence.
"Some of us are still in love," Diamond Jack says in the teaser for Love Is Blind: After the Altar. "But some of us are still searching."
Her former fiancé Carlton Morton tearfully admits that he's "still emotional about it so much time afterward," likely referring to their tumultuous split after he opened up about his sexuality.
Of course, fan favorites Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton are still going strong, while beloved couple Amber Pike and Matt Barnett rang in their second wedding anniversary in Nov. 2020. But Barnett may not be ready to see former flame Jessica Batten just yet.
"Going through the experiment, I really kind of crashed and burned in front of the world," Jessica jokes as Barnett dodges whether or not he is looking forward to seeing her.
Yet, Jessica's ex-fiancé Mark Cuevas doesn't seem to be in attendance after "fooling everybody" with his rumored infidelity. Mark also has moved on with a new fiancée and a baby boy, born in April 2021!
And Mark isn't the only alum expected to head down the aisle: Kelly Chase quips that she's one of the few single alums left, but how does she really feel about almost-husband Kenny Barnes' recent engagement?
Viewers will definitely want to see the explosive reunion between on-again, off-again couple Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers, who made headlines in August 2020 after hanging out with Too Hot to Handle bombshell Francesca Farago. What other secrets will come out?
"When we get the group together, it's always a fun time," Cameron promises. At least we know there will be plenty of drama!
Watch the intense teaser above.
Love Is Blind: After the Altar premieres July 28 on Netflix.