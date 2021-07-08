Savannah Chrisley's Love Life Is a Mess While Chase Talks Engagement in Growing Up Chrisley Teaser

Watch : Savannah Chrisley Slid Into Nic's DMs--Now They're Engaged!

Growing up and busting out!

In this exclusive teaser trailer for season three of Growing Up Chrisley, premiering Aug. 12, siblings Savannah Chrisley and Chase Chrisley give fans more insight into just how much their fun-loving lives in Nashville differ from their parents' experience. The alums of Chrisley Knows Best tease that dad Todd Chrisley has no idea about their crazy adventures together.

"Our Nashville looks a little bit different than our parents' Nashville," Savannah jokes.

Despite their wacky weekend getaways, real estate agent Chase is ready to settle down—and perhaps even pop the question to his girlfriend, Emmy Medders.

"I'm finally about to buy my first house," he announces as Emmy hints that she'd be willing to move in...if she has a ring on that finger.

Chase's mom Julie Chrisley is beyond shocked: "You guys are not ready to get married!"

So, will Chase go through with the proposal? He's already got a ring picked out!