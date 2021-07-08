Savannah Chrisley's Love Life Is a Mess While Chase Talks Engagement in Growing Up Chrisley Teaser

Growing up and busting out!
In this exclusive teaser trailer for season three of Growing Up Chrisley, premiering Aug. 12, siblings Savannah Chrisley and Chase Chrisley give fans more insight into just how much their fun-loving lives in Nashville differ from their parents' experience. The alums of Chrisley Knows Best tease that dad Todd Chrisley has no idea about their crazy adventures together.
"Our Nashville looks a little bit different than our parents' Nashville," Savannah jokes.
Despite their wacky weekend getaways, real estate agent Chase is ready to settle down—and perhaps even pop the question to his girlfriend, Emmy Medders.
"I'm finally about to buy my first house," he announces as Emmy hints that she'd be willing to move in...if she has a ring on that finger.
Chase's mom Julie Chrisley is beyond shocked: "You guys are not ready to get married!"
So, will Chase go through with the proposal? He's already got a ring picked out!
Meanwhile, Savannah is struggling finding a forever man. "My dating life is so complicated," she complains as suitors invite her to nude beaches and ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles is back in the picture. "I literally am in over my head!"
Yet one thing is clear, there's no quitting with the Chrisley's. "We may be growing up..." Savannah adds.
"But we still have a lot to learn," Chase echoes.
Watch their hijinks in the hilarious teaser trailer above!
Growing Up Chrisley season three premieres Thursday, Aug. 12 at 9:30 p.m. on the USA Network. Binge your favorite episodes on Peacock starting Friday, July 9.
(E!, USA Network and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)