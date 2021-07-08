Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Exit Gets the Lifetime Treatment in New Trailer

Get ready, royal admirers! Because Lifetime just released a new trailer for Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace.
As the title suggests, the TV movie will dramatize Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit. The sneak peek opens with Jordan Dean portraying the Duke of Sussex and vowing to do "everything in my power to keep my wife and son safe." The teaser also shows Sydney Morton playing the Duchess of Sussex and talking about royal life, noting "I never thought this would be easy, but I wanted to make the queen proud."
Viewers also see Laura Mitchell as Kate Middleton, Jordan Whalen as Prince William, Maggie Sullivun as Queen Elizabeth II and Bonnie Soper as the late Princess Diana.
"This is the life we signed up for," Laura's Duchess of Cambridge tells the camera at one point. "Here we value dignity above all else."
Jordan's Duke of Cambridge also expresses concern in the trailer, saying, "Let everyone understand it. The monarchy is at stake."
But Maggie's Queen Elizabeth II declares, "The monarchy will always survive."
As the teaser concludes, Sydney's Meghan asks one question: "Have I made the world's biggest mistake?"
This isn't the first time fans have gotten a glimpse at the movie.
Lifetime also released a sneak peek back in June that showed Jordan and Sydney acting out Harry and Meghan's Oprah Winfrey interview.
Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace is the third installment of the network's franchise. It released Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance starring Murray Fraser and Parisa Fitz-Henley in 2018 and Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal featuring Charlie Field and Tiffany Smith in 2019.