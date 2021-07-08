Jenna Dewan Proudly Poses Nude to Celebrate “Self Love”

Jenna Dewan is stepping up when it comes to showing herself some appreciation.
The mom of two shared some jaw-dropping photos on Instagram of herself while soaking in a bath and she captioned the July 7 post, "Swipe for self love, #humpday."
In the first photo, the Step Up actress has her back turned towards the camera, revealing an angel-winged tattoo located at the back of her neck. In the second pic, Jenna strikes a gorgeous pose while nude—but manages to still keep her revealing photo Instagram-approved.
And we're not the only ones fawning over her recent self-love snaps.
Unsurprisingly, Jenna's comment section was flooded with compliments, with a few coming from fellow celebs, too. Actress Kate Bosworth nailed the top comment by writing, "Damn girl, gorgeous!" Singer Christina Milian also chimed in on the cheering, commenting, "Wow, yes."
After celebrating her 40th birthday in December, the actress—who shares daughter Everly, 8, with ex Channing Tatum and son Callum, 16 months, with fiancé Steve Kazee—reflected on her new sense of self in an interview with Women's Health.
"I feel better in my skin," she said of her recent milestone. "I feel more grounded in my body. I feel excited for this next decade and what is available to create. Even in this crazy year, I still have that feeling."
"You can't really control how life is going to look—you just know how you want to feel. I am in no way at that point where I'm like, 'I've got it all figured out,'" she continued. "I'm still learning more about myself every single day: what I want, how I want to experience it. All of that is in flux. I am not one of those people who thinks change doesn't happen. Instead, I own it, I'm happy with it, and I'm excited to see what develops from it."
By the looks of her recent post, she's owning it like no other!