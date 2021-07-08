Harry Hamlin Has a Surprisingly Chill Take on Daughter Amelia Dating Scott Disick

Watch : Lisa Rinna Reacts to Daughter Ameilia Hamlin Dating Scott Disick!

Lisa Rinna doesn't call her husband "Harry f––king Hamlin" for nothing!

On tonight's July 7 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa and Harry debate daughter Amelia Hamlin's romance with Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Scott Disick over dinner.

"How do you feel? Just tell them," Lisa encouraged hubby Harry to open up to her RHOBH co-stars.

"My feelings about it, I must confess, the issue that's the most enduring is the age difference, which to me is old," Harry admitted, citing the 18 years between Amelia and Scott. "But then again, every time I think about it I think about myself and Ursula Andress and I was 14 years younger than she when we had Dmitri. So I can't really complain, right?"

Dorit Kemsley asked exactly how old Harry was when he first became a father to Dmitri; he was 29, when Ursula was 44. So is Lisa still hoping Amelia's love for Scott is just "a phase" and nothing more serious?