Wife of Former Prison Guard Who Had Affair With Child Killer Susan Smith Speaks Out

Watch : "Cellmate Secrets: Susan Smith" Sneak Peek

Elizabeth Rowe, wife of former prison guard Alfred Rowe, is speaking out about his past sexual affair behind bars with convicted child murderer Susan Smith.

The Rowes both comment on the criminal case and the inappropriate relationship that cost him his job and devastated his family on the Lifetime true crime docu-series Cellmate Secrets. E! News has an exclusive sneak peek of the show's July 9 episode, which focuses on Susan, who in 1995, was sentenced to life in prison for murdering sons Michael, 3, and 14-month-old Alex by strapping them into their car seats and then letting her vehicle roll into a lake.

While in jail, Susan was disciplined for having sex with two prison guards, including Alfred, a prison captain. In 2001, he pleaded guilty to having sex with her. He received five years probation and was fired from his job after working for the South Carolina Department of Corrections for about 13 years.

"Which one do I want to choke first?" Alfred's wife tells an interviewer for the series. "My heart was being ripped out."