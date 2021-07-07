What Dove Cameron Has to Say About Powerpuff Girls Redoing Its Pilot

Dove Cameron is still determined to fight crime and the forces of evil.
In an exclusive chat with E! News, the Schmigadoon! star gave an update on The CW's live action Powerpuff Girls adaptation, which is currently being reworked. According to the 25-year-old actress, reshooting a pilot "is not abnormal whatsoever."
As Dove detailed it, this isn't the first time that she's experienced a pilot being reworked. In fact, the actress highlighted how her Disney Channel hit, Liv and Maddie, was "an entirely different show" at first.
For those who may've missed it, back in May, it was revealed that the highly anticipated project would be retooled with a new pilot in the works. Thankfully, the original cast, which includes Dove, Chloe Bennet, Yana Perrault and Donald Faison, remains the same.
Thus, Dove can only rave about what's to come for the live action series. "I think because there's so much attention on [Powerpuff Girls], because of...how beloved the franchise is, people are kind of like looking for something crazy to happen when, like, nothing crazy happened," she told E! News. "It's just tonally, it's something that you really have to get right."
While the Descendants leading lady acknowledged that there are "rumors flying around," she assured viewers that "truly nothing went wrong," adding, "We shot an entire pilot. It's pretty great. We like it. We think we can do better and we have the time and we're going to go back and get it pitch perfect so that, by the time we actually go to series, we're shooting something and working off of something that we can hopefully work off of for years."
Indeed, everyone involved with the show wants to nail the pilot. "Because you know, sometimes as an audience member, you watch a show and you're like there was the pilot and then it became something else" she continued. "And we don't want to do that, we want to get it right straight out the gate."
Although Dove had no formal update to give, she promised that the team behind Powerpuff Girls is "reworking it as we speak."
So, there's still hope for more Blossom, Buttercup and Bubbles.
While we wait for updates on the new Powerpuff Girls series, be sure to catch Dove in Schmigadoon!, a new musical comedy arriving on Apple TV+ Friday, July 16.