Halsey Poses With a Baby on New Album Cover While Reflecting on "Pregnancy and Childbirth”

Watch : Halsey Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Yes, queen. In the artwork for their upcoming fourth album, Halsey posed on a throne to deliver a few royal decrees.

"This album is a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth," Halsey, who is currently pregnant with their first child, wrote on Instagram of posing half topless and holding a baby. "It was very important to me that the cover art conveyed the sentiment of my journey over the past few months. The dichotomy of the Madonna and the Whore."

The "Bad at Love" singer continued by explaining their pregnancy has taught them that "me as a sexual being and my body as a vessel and gift to my child are two concepts that can co-exist peacefully and powerfully."

Having been in the public eye since the 2015 release of their debut disc, Badlands, "My body has belonged to the world in many different ways the past few years, and this image is my means of reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength as a life force for my human being," noted Halsey, who revealed they and boyfriend Alev Aydin were expecting this past January. "This cover image celebrates pregnant and postpartum bodies as something beautiful, to be admired."