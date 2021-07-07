The 11 Best Liquid & Creme Blushes on the Market Right Now

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Summer is in full effect, which means you're probably planning on traveling somewhere tropical, or you're trying to give the impression you just got back from a weeklong vacation. Sure bronzers are a good place to start, but the secret to achieving a glowing, sunkissed makeup look is using liquid or creme blushes.
Although creme blushes have been around for some time, they've recently gained popularity over the past year as more people are opting for natural and dewy makeup looks rather than beating their face with matte, cakey formulas. Not only will liquid and creme blushes help you glow, but they're easy to work with and can serve a variety of purposes. Many of our favorite creamy blushes can be used on your lips, too!
Since we are firm believers in the power of liquid and creme blushes, we rounded up all the products we've tested and love below, so you can also live your best glowing life this summer.
Patrick Ta Major Beauty Headlines - Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush
It's no surprise to us that Patrick Ta's creme and powder blush duos are almost always out of stock. The creme blush formula is lightweight, buildable and will stay on until you take your makeup off. Although there's a few shades that you can buy right now, our favorite is "She's That Girl," which is sold out.
Freck Beauty Cheekslime Blush + Lip Tint with Plant Collagen
Known for their revolutionary faux freckle makeup, Freck also offers one of the best liquid blushes we have ever tried. Infused with liquid plant collagen, these highly pigmented blushes are easy to work with and will give your skin the perfect flush.
Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand
There's never been a Charlotte Tilbury product we haven't liked, and the beauty light wand is no exception! After singer Madison Beer named it as one of her beauty must-haves in a GRWM tutorial with Vogue, several shades have remained sold out. It offers the most incredible natural glow!
Bite Beauty Daycation Whipped Cream Blush
Lately, we've been reaching for Bite Beauty's Daycation whipped cream blush! All of the shades offer a beautiful pigmented hue that will stay with you all day long. Plus, this blush offers a shimmery finish, so you can ditch your highlighter!
Sephora Collection Flushed Blush
Don't sleep on Sephora Collection's incredible and affordable selection of makeup and skincare products! We love this non-comedogenic blush for achieving a rosy glow on the daily.
Glossier Cloud Paint
Made with blurring pigments to give a soft-focus effect, this cult-favorite blush is perfect for adding some color to your cheeks without looking like a doll.
Kaja Cheeky Stamp Blendable Blush
We heart this blush from Kaja! Just stamp a little on the apple of your cheeks and blend it to get your desired flush.
Kosas Color & Light: Crème Cream Blush & Highlighter Duo
A multitasking product that can make you really glow? Count us in. This creme blush and highlighter duo is another product we reach for because it offers a dewy finish while repairing skin with ingredients like rosehip, jojoba and apricot kernel oils.
lilah b. Divine Duo™ Lip & Cheek
Add some color to your lips and cheeks with this creamy and moisturizing duo. We love how the formula is lightweight, buildable and long-wearing.
Tower 28 Beauty BeachPlease Lip + Cheek Cream Blush
Another multitasking product we love is this lip and cheek cream blush from Tower 28! It goes on nicely and is packed with plant-based ingredients like green tea extract and aloe vera extract to nourish skin.
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
Available in eight matte and dewy finishes, this liquid blush is easy to apply and will last all day.
Ready for more beauty must-haves? Check out TikTok skincare guru Hyram Yarbro's new skincare line.