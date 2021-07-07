Peacock's New Dating Show Pride & Prejudice Is Like Bridgerton Meets The Bachelor

Watch : Phoebe Dynevor Breaks Silence on Rege-Jean Page's "Bridgerton" Exit

Finally, you too can live out your Bridgerton dating dreams!

On July 7, Peacock announced a new reality dating series that promises one very lucky lady will find her own Duke of Hastings. A full series order of Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance will use a Regency-style courtship process to "require hopeful suitors to bring the ultimate romance back to dating," according to a press release.

Fans will follow a special "heroine looking for her duke" during a lavish Austenian social experiment set in England. Basically, it's a period piece version of The Bachelorette...and yes, it seems like someone has listened to our Bridgerton-Bachelorette crossover fantasies.

"Housed in a castle on the countryside, set on a beautiful backdrop of rolling hills, the heroine and suitors will experience that with which dreams are made of," the official series description continued. "From carriage rides and boat rides on the lake, to archery and handwritten letters to communicate, they will be immersed in a time-traveling quest for love. In the end, our heroine and her suitors will discover if the ultimate romantic experience will find them true love."