RuPaul Recalls Sweet Encounter With Kobe Bryant That Took Him By Surprise

While RuPaul's Drag Race has a number of celeb fans, there's a few in particular that stand out to the iconic host.



Even after 13 seasons and winning 8 Emmys for his hit show, RuPaul is still shocked by the most "surprising" fans of his series—which include the late NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and his wife, Vanessa Bryant.



While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 60-year-old emcee told guest host Loni Love about the memorable encounter he had with the couple when he ran into them years ago.



"I was walking into a hotel in New York... and Kobe and his wife were in the lobby," he recalled. "They said that they watch the show. I was surprised by that. That surprised me."



Although Kobe and Vanessa were undoubtedly two of the most famous fans of RuPaul's Drag Race, it also goes without saying that they were among millions of viewers who have fawned over the show after its 2009 debut. In the interview, the "Supermodel" singer also reflected on the impact of the long-running show.