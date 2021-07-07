What Lili Diana's Birth Certificate Reveals About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Title Use

Watch : Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Former Chief of Staff Speaks Out

They're known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but on paper things can be a bit different.

A month after the arrival of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana, the birth certificate for the newborn has been revealed. According to the document, published by TMZ, the California certificate contained much of the standard information, including the little one's name, sex, date of birth (June 4) and place of birth (Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital). For the names of the parents, Harry was listed as The Duke of Sussex His Royal Highness. Meanwhile, Lili's mom went without any royal distinction as her maiden name was entered: Rachel Meghan Markle. While this may raise eyebrows, it could also be a technicality, as the certificate asked for their birth names.

This was not the case when their first child, Archie Harrison, was born in 2019. At the time, the baby's birth certificate had Harry and Meghan listed as His Royal Highness Henry Charles Albert David Duke of Sussex and Rachel Meghan Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex. Meghan's first and middle names were later removed from that document.