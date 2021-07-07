Gwen & BlakeBritney SpearsKardashiansTV ScoopWatch E!PhotosVideos

Aly Raisman Offering Reward for Safe Return of Missing Dog Mylo

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman is “completely heartbroken” after her rescue dog, Mylo, ran away from home in fear of Fourth of July fireworks. Read her latest plea to fans.

By Kisha Forde Jul 07, 2021 11:58 AM
Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman is hoping for the safe return of her dog, Mylo.
 
The 27-year-old athlete took to social media to express that she is "sick to her stomach" over her missing pup and explained he ran away from home after being scared off by fireworks over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
 
"To my followers in the seaport/Boston area…my dog Mylo was terrified of fireworks and ran off," she first wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday, July 3. "I am so appreciative of all of your help and support! I have a favor to ask—please do not go out and actively search for Mylo. He is terrified, and the folks at Missing Dogs Mass advised that we don't have anyone yelling his name or running around looking for him. I was told that scared dogs will make bad decisions if they are pressured, and that is the last thing we want to have happen."
 
Aly also added that if Mylo is spotted, to message her family directly at lynnraisman@gmail.com with any information.

On Tuesday, July 6, the two-time Olympian shared another post, revealing that Mylo still had not been found. "I am offering a reward for Mylo's safe return. Please keep your eyes open, he could be trapped or hiding," she wrote on Twitter. "I still ask that if he is running, please do not chase him, we don't want to push him further away or in danger."

Actor Chris Evans, whose dog, Dodger, recently had a puppy playdate with Mylo in November, also shared the post in support on his Instagram Story.
 
Aly first adopted Mylo, a rescue dog, at the end of October 2020. "Meet Mylo," she wrote on Twitter at the time. "I rescued Mylo yesterday from Heart of RI shelter. He was born July 16, 2020."

"I'm so excited to be his mom," she continued. "I've already cried a few times because I feel so lucky. He's currently napping on my chest. I can't wait to get to know him."
 
As far as how to help her reunite with her pup, Aly is asking for any information possible. "Sending an exact location with photo/video would be so helpful and so appreciated," she wrote. "Thank you for the support, kindness and help. I'm hoping with some help, we will be reunited soon."

