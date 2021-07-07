Gwen & BlakeBritney SpearsKardashiansTV ScoopWatch E!PhotosVideos

Bachelor Nation's Josh Murray Shares He Was Hit by Drunk Driver Over the Holiday Weekend

Former The Bachelorette star Josh Murray told fans he and some friends were recently hit by a drunk driver, with one of his pals needing "many surgeries."

Bachelor Nation's Josh Murray is filling fans in on a recent traumatic experience. 

The 36-year-old former baseball player took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 6 to reveal that he and some friends were recently hit by a drunk driver while celebrating the Fourth of July. 

"Sorry if I've been MIA for a couple days to those asking, figured this was easier to write here - my friends and I were hit by a drunk driver on the lake a couple days ago after the fireworks - one of my buds got hurt bad but thankfully will recover after many surgeries," Josh wrote. "Others were shaken up obviously. I'm fine physically for most part."

He continued, "Anyways, hope y'all had a great 4th and be safe out there. Just got my phone back, so sorry for no responses for a couple days. Say a couple prayers for my bud when u get a chance [prayer-hands emoji]."

Josh, known for his appearances on both The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, hasn't posted to his Instagram grid since a sponsored message on June 19. 

In December 2019, he told E! News during an exclusive interview that he was pleased to move past the "negativity" that stemmed from his previous TV appearances.

"It was just very tough dealing with that," he explained at the time. "I'm a people pleaser, so I enjoy people in general, and what happened was very tough on me having to deal with people believing certain things that weren't true."

Josh and Andi Dorfman ended their engagement in 2015 after meeting on her season of The Bachelorette that aired in 2014. In 2016, he got engaged to Amanda Stanton on Bachelor in Paradise, but they later split up.  

