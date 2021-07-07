Britney Spears' Attorney Files Request to Resign From Conservatorship Case

Watch : Britney Spears' Longtime Manager Larry Rudolph Resigns: Details

Britney Spears' longtime court-appointed lawyer is asking to step down from representing her.

Samuel D. Ingham III, who has served as her attorney since the start of her conservatorship in 2008, has requested to resign from the role, according to the court document filed on Tuesday, July 6 and obtained by E! News. The paperwork did not specify as to why Samuel and his firm, Loeb & Loeb, is asking to no longer represent the 39-year-old pop star.

"Samuel D. Ingham III hereby resigns as court-appointed counsel for Britney Jean Spears, conservatee, effective upon the appointment of new court-appointed counsel," the paperwork read.

The document was filed on the same day that the legal team for one of Britney's conservators, Jodi Montgomery, stated she is not stepping down as manager of the "Womanizer" vocalist's medical records and personal affairs.

"She remains committed to steadfastly supporting Ms. Spears in every way she can within the scope of her duties as a conservator of the person," the statement from Jodi's team read.