Inside Christina Haack's New Romance as Ex Ant Anstead Moves On With Renée Zellweger

Christina Haack has officially moved on.
The Christina on the Coast star has a new man in her life, which comes two weeks after she and Ant Anstead finalized their divorce on June 21. On Tuesday, July 6, the reality TV personality was spotted holding hands with real estate agent Joshua Hall as they arrived at the airport in Los Angeles, per photos obtained by Page Six.
For their flight, the duo kept things low-key with the HGTV star wearing a gray tank top, black shorts and a plaid shirt that she wrapped around her waist. Joshua was dressed just as casually in a white T-shirt, black shorts and a cap.
A source tells E! News, the two are heading to Mexico to celebrate Christina's upcoming birthday on Friday, July 9. But while the world is just getting wind of their romance, the insider reveals, "They've been dating for the last few months."
Although it's unknown how Christina and Josh hit it off, People reports that sparks are flying high between the two.
"They recently started dating each other and it was an immediate, real connection," the magazine's source shared. "They've enjoyed getting to know each other one-on-one without outside noise."
Of course, Christina isn't the only one to find someone special in her life.
Following the finalization of Ant and Christina's divorce, multiple outlets reported that Renée Zellweger and the English television presenter started dating shortly after meeting each other on a work project in June.
At the time, sources told TMZ that the Oscar-winning actress and the car expert filmed an episode of Discovery+'s new show, Celebrity IOU: Joyride. Ant, who co-hosts the series with Cristy Lee, will help stars give a loved one a special car transformation.
Following the episode, Renée and Ant reportedly spent time together and got to know one another. Over the Fourth of July weekend, the duo was photographed hanging out for the first time at Ant's new oceanfront property in Laguna Beach, Calif.
Christina and Ant called it quits in September 2020 after two years of marriage.
"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate," Christina shared on Instagram at the time. "We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."
Ant acknowledged their split in a separate statement, writing, "Anyone who really knows me knows that I don't like to share private matters publicly. I have remained silent while holding on to hope," he captioned his Instagram. "I never gave up on us. I pray Christina's decision brings her happiness."
The exes share their 21-month-old son, Hudson. Per TMZ, Christina and Ant will share custody—both legal and physical—of their baby boy. Christina also shares two children, Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5, with her ex-husband and Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa.
At the beginning of June, Christina exclusively told E! News that she was open to having another relationship...but with the right person.
"I believe that everyone deserves to have love and find love and I hope that happens for me," she explained. "But it would take a really special someone and my goal right now is just to focus on my kids and keeping my private life, as private as it can possibly be."
It looks like Joshua has checked off all the boxes!