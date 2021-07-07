Inside Christina Haack's New Romance as Ex Ant Anstead Moves On With Renée Zellweger

Watch : Christina Anstead Responds to Critics Saying She's "Too Skinny"

Christina Haack has officially moved on.

The Christina on the Coast star has a new man in her life, which comes two weeks after she and Ant Anstead finalized their divorce on June 21. On Tuesday, July 6, the reality TV personality was spotted holding hands with real estate agent Joshua Hall as they arrived at the airport in Los Angeles, per photos obtained by Page Six.

For their flight, the duo kept things low-key with the HGTV star wearing a gray tank top, black shorts and a plaid shirt that she wrapped around her waist. Joshua was dressed just as casually in a white T-shirt, black shorts and a cap.

A source tells E! News, the two are heading to Mexico to celebrate Christina's upcoming birthday on Friday, July 9. But while the world is just getting wind of their romance, the insider reveals, "They've been dating for the last few months."