Tia Mowry Shares What's In Her Kitchen

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

In the past year and a half, many people find themselves spending more time in the kitchen than ever before, finding more comfort and fun in cooking meals at home with and for their families. Actress, cook, and mom Tia Mowry is one of those people. The cookbook author told E!, "My kitchen is special to me because it brings everyone together! There is a lot of noise outside – whether it's anxieties or being overwhelmed by day-to-day activities – but when everyone comes together at the dinner table, you forget all about that, even if it's only for an hour or so. You can just focus on the laughter, sharing memories, and good, clean fun together!"

This summer, she combined her love for cooking and family time for a collaboration with LACTAID and Sesame Street. Through the partnership, Tia will share fun, dairy-filled recipes that are also lactose-free, including Elmo Overnight Oats, inspired by the iconic TV character. In addition to dishing on her love of LACTAID, Tia shared her must-have kitchen items below.