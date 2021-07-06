Eric Johnson Honors "Fiercely Empowered" Jessica Simpson on Their Seventh Wedding Anniversary

Watch : Jessica Simpson Goes Pantless for Pandemic Date Night

Eric Johnson loves wife of seven years Jessica Simpson more than ever, and it's evident in his newest Instagram post celebrating their anniversary.

"Jessica, I love you," he wrote in his caption. "7 years into marriage and you still make me laugh just as hard as day one. I had fun yesterday celebrating us."

The couple got married on July 5, 2014. They tied the knot at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, Calif. In Eric's never-before-seen photos from their nuptials, Jessica can be seen walking down the aisle. Eric also revealed a beautiful portrait of Jessica in her wedding gown. Additionally, there were pics of them at their reception, dancing and with their children.

Eric then honored their children together in the anniversary post: Maxwell Drew, 9, Ace Knute, 8 and Birdie Mae, 2.

"Our kids bring us so much joy and they could not be luckier to have such a fiercely empowered, unique, beautiful mama," he expressed.