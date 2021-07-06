Golf Pro Gene Siller One of Three Shot Dead at Georgia Country Club

Police are investigating the death of professional golfer Gene Siller after he was shot and killed on the afternoon of July 3.
According to NBC News, authorities with Georgia's Cobb County Police Department discovered Siller's body at the 10th hole of the Pinetree Country Club. Police said in a statement that Siller, who worked at the club, died of an apparent gunshot wound to the head.
Nearby, the bodies of two men were reportedly found in the bed of a Ram 3500 truck. According to NBC News, police identified one of the men as the truck's registered owner, Paul Pierson. The third victim has not been identified publicly. Both individuals died of gunshot wounds, police said.
While no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, police said in a statement obtained by NBC News that they believe Siller was killed because he "witnessed an active crime taking place."
"Mr. Siller happened upon a crime in progress involving the unknown suspect and the two deceased males who were found in the pickup truck," the statement read. They added that Siller did not seem to be a target in "any way."
According to the local paper The Gwinnett Daily Post, Siller was shot after he walked up to the truck to see why the driver had driven onto the green.
The Georgia PGA is mourning the loss of the golfer, who regularly competed in tournaments over the years. On Tuesday, Georgia PGA President Brian Conley wrote on Twitter, "The Siller Family, Pinetree County Club and Georgia Section PGA lost a husband, a father, a leader & a friend. There are no words to express the emotions we are experiencing after the heinous murder of Gene Siller this weekend. The Georgia Golf Community is strong and will rally to support the Siller's and the Pinetree Country Club Family."
Siller's wife, Ashley, told NBC News, "I loved him very dearly, and I am very sad."
Siller is survived by his wife and their two sons.