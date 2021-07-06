Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Just Took a Big Step in Their Relationship

After months of speculation, things are looking official between Rita Ora and Taika Waititi.
While the alleged couple had been spotted together previously on outings and in public together, their first event as a duo appeared to take place at Rita's Prospero Tequila 4th of July Barbecue celebration.
Both Rita and Taika sported vibrant prints in their outfits as they happily posed for pictures together. Rita sported a pink and gold flowy dress, while the Thor: Love and Thunder director rocked a red, white and blue printed t-shirt with eagles on it, red sunglasses and black pants.
Rita posted a series of pics on her Instagram account following the event.
She wrote, "Thank you to all my friends for coming to my @prosperotequila #July4th celebration."
The singer shared photos of her with The Queen's Gambit actress Anya Taylor Joy, Jodie Smith, Joshua Jackson, Ashley Benson, Vas J Morgan and Kate Beckinsale.
Long before Rita's Fourth of July bash, photos of the "Body on Me" singer and Taika getting intimate with Thor: Love and Thunder star Tessa Thompson circulated online. Taika had the best response when asked about the photos.
"I think in the world of the internet, everything goes away pretty quick," the Jojo Rabbit creator told The Sydney Morning Herald. "And also, is it that big a deal?' No, not really. I was doing nothing wrong. It's fine."
Rita remained unbothered by the pics that spread, too. She has been happily sharing pics from her summer on her Instagram account, including sneaky ones of Taika, on her page.
And Tessa? She's doing her own thing with model Zac Stenmark.