Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard Tease Family's Future After Counting On Cancellation

Jill Duggar Dillard and Derick Dillard are looking towards the future.
On June 29, TLC surprised fans when the cable network announced its decision to cancel the Duggar family's reality show titled Counting On.
While Jill and Derick chose to step away from the show more than four years ago, the couple decided to speak out about Counting On's official end in a blog post shared on July 6.
"Our statement about the cancellation of Counting On is a little late because we just learned the news with the rest of the world last Tuesday + this season of life is quite busy for us," the duo wrote. "We first heard of the cancellation when both a friend & a cousin each texted us after seeing TLC's statement online. We do not know how long the cancellation had been planned."
Jill and Derick continued, "During our years on the show, we had many great experiences with the network, and several of the crew members have even become like family to us! However, we also faced many pressures and some unexpected challenges which forced us to step away from the show in an effort to gain more control over our own lives and to do what was best for our family."
Counting On premiered in 2015 as a spinoff to 19 Kids and Counting, which TLC axed months after a resurfaced police report from 2006 stated that Josh Duggar was accused of molesting five underage girls as a teen.
At the time, Josh publicly apologized and said his parents "arranged for me and those affected by my actions to receive counseling." Jill as well as Jessa Duggar came forward as victims. He was never charged.
Back in April of this year, however, Josh was arrested in Arkansas and charged with possession of child pornography. He has pled not guilty.
While Jill and Derick have distanced themselves from reality TV in recent years, the couple still hopes to share their reality with loyal fans as they raise two boys Samuel, 3, and Israel, 6. That platform, however, is still to be determined.
"The pursuit of freedom and authenticity has been a growing theme in our lives," the couple wrote. "Our story is still being written, and this event is just one more step forward toward that goal."
Jill and Derick added, "Our family's departure from 19 Kids & Counting and Counting On has allowed us to make our own decisions, including the ability to have a choice in what we share. For now, we will move forward on our own terms, and we look forward to whatever opportunities the future holds."