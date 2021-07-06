Allison MackBritney SpearsKardashiansTV ScoopWatch E!PhotosVideos
This Chilling Story From the SurrealEstate Set Will Make You a Believer in Ghosts

In an exclusive chat with E! News, Tim Rozon and Sarah Levy shared behind-the-scenes tidbits from the SurrealEstate set, including an IRL ghost story.

Putting the surreal in SurrealEstate.

In an exclusive chat with E! News, Tim Rozon and Sarah Levy, who are starring in SYFY's upcoming paranormal drama, revealed that supernatural occurrences didn't just happen for the camera. According to the Schitt's Creek alums, the cast were the stars of a real-life ghost story after several guest stars found themselves staying at a haunted hotel.

Tim, who plays Luke Roman, a real estate agent with an expertise in haunted homes, said he wasn't a believer in ghosts. That is, until now. "You know, it's so funny because my answer 100 percent before starting this was no," he told E! News. "After doing this show, filming where we did in Newfoundland, I heard so many stories from the guest stars. Supposedly, where everybody was flying in and staying was an old haunted mansion turned into a hotel. And I heard stories from almost every guest star that said they felt some sort of presence that didn't feel natural. It's hard for me to not believe everybody, you know?"

In fact, one guest star checked out of the hotel he was in because it was too spooky. "He was like, 'I'm out of here. This place is way too creepy,'" Sarah, who plays Susan Ireland, noted. "And everyone that stayed there had the same feeling, it was really intense…I was so grateful that I wasn't staying there."

Blue Ice Pictures/SYFY

Although Sarah called herself a believer, even she was surprised to learn of the eerie history of the town they were filming in. "St. John's, [Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada], where we were staying, is notoriously haunted based on all the stories that a lot of the people that live there have," she shared. "I mean, I talked to everybody, and it seemed like 99 percent of the locals that I talked to have at least one story."

While Sarah made it clear that the area couldn't have been more beautiful, she did admit that they "were shooting in a place that was already pretty eerie to begin with."

If we weren't sold on SurrealEstate before, we are now.

Back in May, SYFY released the first trailer for the new drama, which follows Tim and Sarah as real estate agents that specialize in selling homes with supernatural tendencies. The first look teased everything from ghosts to hell fires to demonic children.

So, if you're interested in watching Tim and Sarah sell the hell out of homes, tune into the premiere next week.

 

SurrealEstate premieres Friday, July 16 at 10 p.m. on SYFY.

(E! and SYFY are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

