Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Share Update on Baby Dutton After Hospital Stay

Chris Lane and his wife are breathing a huge sigh of relief.
One day after the country singer and Lauren Lane (formerly Bushnell) revealed their baby boy was hospitalized for an ear infection, the parents are happy to report their son Dutton's health is improving at home.
"Thank y'all so much for all the prayers!" Chris shared through Instagram on July 6. "Dutty Buddy is doing much better this morning!"
In fact, the couple's 4-week-old baby was seen napping in the clip before a very important golf game between Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady and Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers. As Chris wrote on Instagram Stories, "Somebody is getting his rest now so we can watch THE MATCH today."
All jokes aside, the "Fill Them Boots" country singer and his wife experienced a health scare over the long Fourth of July weekend after their baby showed signs of not feeling well.
After Chris asked fans for prayers from a local hospital, Lauren delivered an update on her social media. "14 hours later we are home and resting but basically he has a common virus (basically a cold) and ear infection but with babies so small and under 28 days old they worry about meningitis and do a full work up / spinal tap," she shared. "Thankfully we just have to give him meds and keep an eye and pray it doesn't turn respiratory or get any secondary infections."
Back on June 8, Chris and Lauren officially became parents when they welcomed their first child together. Since then, the couple has been providing sweet glimpses into their parenthood journey.
"It's been truly the biggest blessing to both of our lives," he gushed in a recent interview with E! News. "Dutton is the sweetest little man and we are incredibly happy and just can't wait to watch him grow up. I feel like we're gonna blink and he's going to be headed to college. We're holding on tight over here."
While days may be a lot more tiring with a newborn baby at home, both Chris and Lauren are focusing on all the positives around them.
As Lauren described on Instagram, "This past weekend wasn't at all how we expected to celebrate a holiday weekend but we are all resting and Dutton seems to be feeling MUCH better! Thank you to anyone who prayed for us."