Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Former Chief of Staff Reveals What It's Like Working for the Couple

Watch : Meghan & Harry Received Funds From Prince Charles After Royal Exit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's former chief of staff, Catherine St-Laurent, is opening up about her experience working for the couple.



In a recent interview with The Cut, the 40-year-old communications advisor reflected on her time working for the couple with fondness and spoke of their ability to be "influential."

"It was an incredible experience," she shared. "They are incredibly talented and creative leaders. I'm grateful to have had the opportunity to do that, to be able to be with them on their journey. The time that I spent with them was incredibly fulfilling."



Not only has Catherine had the experience of working as their chief of staff—but in April, she transitioned to serve as a senior advisor to the pair's Archewell Foundation. "I think they have the potential to be very influential leaders in the social-impact space," she told the outlet. "I look forward to continuing to be a part of that."