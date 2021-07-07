Gwen & BlakeBritney SpearsKardashiansTV ScoopWatch E!PhotosVideos

15 Healthy Chocolate Treats To Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

Chocolate for breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert? We're helping you celebrate World Chocolate Day with this round-up of healthy yet satisfying sweets.

By Tierney Bricker Jul 07, 2021 1:00 PMTags
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Happy World Chocolate Day! 

No, we didn't make that holiday up to justify the candy bar we just had for breakfast as July 7 is really a day dedicated to globally celebrating the deliciousness that is chocolate because—fun fact alert!—it was on this date in 1550 that the product was first brought to Europe. Talk about a historic moment that really should be taught in school. 

So feel free to celebrate accordingly today, but just because you're indulging doesn't mean you can't do so mindfully. We've rounded up the best and healthiest offerings to help satisfy your sweet tooth morning, noon and night—'cause chocolate isn't a food, it's a lifestyle, one everyone can indulge in, whether they're keto or doing Whole30. 

Are You Ready for Outdoor Entertaining? Shop These Must-Haves

Here are 15 treats that will have you feelin' chocolate-wasted all throughout the day.

Mush Dark Chocolate Overnight Oats (12-Pack)

Studies show there is no better way to start the day than with a Mush in one hand and a coffee in the other. Sure, that study may have been conducted in our kitchen, but that doesn't mean it's not true, especially when it comes to the decadent dark chocolate flavor, which has just six ingredients and will make you feel like you're eating dessert for breakfast a.k.a. your dream meal as a kid. OK, and as an adult, too.

$59.99
Amazon

Base Culture Almond Butter Brownie (10-Pack)

Sometimes self-care means dipping your brownie into a smoothie or breaking it up and putting it on your ice cream, which is what we love to do with this paleo treat. It's the drizzle of the brand's almond butter on top for us. (We also highly recommend snagging the Chocolate Chip Brookie when it comes back in stock because you should never have to choose between a brownie or cookie.)

$24.99
Amazon

Skinny Dipped Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Bar (12-Pack)

Have there ever been four more beautiful words than "dark chocolate salted caramel"? Thank you, Skinny Dipped, for gifting the world with this bar of perfection that is keto-friendly, gluten-free and only has 3 grams of sugar. Plus, how Instagram-ready is the packaging? 

$39.99
Amazon

Lily's Sweets (3-Pack)

Bakers already know that Lily's is the go-to brand for delicious baking chips and bars with no added sugar and non-GMO ingredients. But snackers, did you know they also have peanut butter cups and a variety of chocolate-covered nuts to satisfy your sweet tooth? Yes, that was the sound of your stomach rumbling.

$16.99
Thrive Market

Gigantic! Candy Bars (8-Pack)

We double-dog dare you to try and pick a favorite flavor after sampling all four of Gigantic!'s goods: Salted Peanut, Banana Pecan, Hazelnut Cafe and Almond Horchata. The best part? Each bar contains just 7 grams of sugar and are entirely plant-based. Translation: Feel free to eat one at your dentist's office.

$27.99
Gigantic!

Siete Mexican Chocolate Cookies

Go on, stick your hand in the cookie jar before dinner because Siete's delicious new offerings are grain-free, gluten-free, vegan and made with almond and coconut flour. The flavor was inspired by the family-owned brand founders' fond memories of their childhood spent sipping Mexican hot chocolate made by their abuela, which is just as sweet as these cookies. 

$4.99
Instacart

Hu Kitchen Chocolate Chunks (3-Pack)

Oh Hu, we wish we knew how to quit you. Just kidding 'cause who else would give us our fill of delicious snacks with all legit and no added bulls--t ingredients? We're particularly fond of the cashews + vanilla bean and may or may not mix it into our popcorn. We live on the edge!

$15.69
Thrive Market

Sunwink Cacao Clarity Superfood Powder

Level up your smoothie, coffee and milk game with this plant-based drink mix that contains reishi mushroom, lion's mane and maca root powder, which can help improve you energy and focus. 

$29.99
Amazon

LÄRABAR Chocolate Sea Salt Fudge Brownie (4-Pack)

Fans of Whole30 know that LÄRABAR is a lifesaver when it comes to quick, easy and approved snacks on-the-go. And now the brand is offering up the perfect dessert option: A fudgy brownie created with hemp seeds and just six other ingredients, none of which are artificial, so the joy you'll feel while indulging in this treat is 100 percent real.

$5.99
Amazon

Magic Spoon Cocoa Cereal (4-Pack)

Satisfy your inner child with a bowl of grain-free nostalgia, courtesy of this Insta-friendly brand that provides 13 grams of protein per bowl. 

$39.99
Magic Spoon

Mid-Day Squares High Protein Chocolate Bars (12-Pack)

Chocolate that can actually help improve your workout, with 12 grams of plant-based protein and 8 grams of fiber per square? As Annie Lennox one sang, sweet dreams are made of this. 

$45.48
Amazon

Vital Performance Chocolate Protein Powder

Jennifer Aniston, Vital Protein's Chief Creative Officer, told us she puts this powder in her daily smoothies to make them taste like milkshakes, so now it's a staple in our recipes, too. Basically, we're BFFs with the Friends star now.

$29.99
Amazon

JoJo's Chocolate Bites (4-Pack)

Pro-tip: Stash these low-sugar and low-carb lil' guys in your bag to satisfy any sudden hanger attacks. The four flavors have something for everyone, including Goes Hawaiian: coconut and macadamia nuts; Original: pistachios, almonds and cranberries; Peanut Butter Delight: peanuts and sea salt; and Raspberry Dream: pistachios, almonds and raspberries.

$25.99
Amazon

Birch Benders Keto Chocolate Cake Mix and Frosting

Keto friends, you can now have your cake and eat it too, thanks to Birch Benders' line of decadent and grain-free mixes and frostings. The chocolate one is especially sinful, you know, minus the sin.

$14.99
Amazon

Ono Overnight Oats in Mocha Chip (6-Pack)

Don't settle for just a cup of coffee when you can also get your java fix from your bowl of oats, too. Vegan, packed with 25 grams of protein and only 320 calories, Ono's easy-to-make oats are a breakfast game-changer and a perfect on-the-go option. 

$29.99
Ono Overnight Oats

If you're craving more summer snacks, check out our roundup of the best goodies to stock up on ASAP.

