Sophie Turner, Katy Perry and More Stars Bring the Glamour to Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

Hollywood is packing their bags for one fabulous week in Paris.

While many celebs took part in Fourth of July festivities at home, others headed to the City of Love to help kick off Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.

In just the first couple of days alone, A-list couples like Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner as well as Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom dressed to impress for a night out at the Louis Vuitton Parfum Dinner.

"@louisvuitton puts the LV in LOVE," the American Idol judge wrote on Instagram while sharing memories from the evening. Orlando added, "You me n LV."

Other stars chose to enjoy a front-row seat to some of fashion's most well regarded designers. Cara Delevingne, Suki Waterhouse and Florence Pugh attended the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2021/2022 show on July 5. According to Instagram Stories, all three ladies loved the fashion. As Suki wrote, "Between us, there are 6 very strong brows and 6 thumbs up for how great the show was!!"