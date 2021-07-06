Allison MackBritney SpearsKardashiansTV ScoopWatch E!PhotosVideos

Sophie Turner, Katy Perry and More Stars Bring the Glamour to Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

New dads Joe Jonas and Orlando Bloom as well as Diane Kruger, Jessica Chastain and Bella Hadid were spotted looking their best at various events in and around Paris.

By Mike Vulpo Jul 06, 2021 5:47 PMTags
FashionParis Fashion WeekCelebrities
Watch: New York Fashion Week...or Fashion Weak? - What the Fashion (S2, Ep21)

Hollywood is packing their bags for one fabulous week in Paris.

While many celebs took part in Fourth of July festivities at home, others headed to the City of Love to help kick off Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.

In just the first couple of days alone, A-list couples like Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner as well as Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom dressed to impress for a night out at the Louis Vuitton Parfum Dinner.

"@louisvuitton puts the LV in LOVE," the American Idol judge wrote on Instagram while sharing memories from the evening. Orlando added, "You me n LV."

Other stars chose to enjoy a front-row seat to some of fashion's most well regarded designers. Cara Delevingne, Suki Waterhouse and Florence Pugh attended the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2021/2022 show on July 5. According to Instagram Stories, all three ladies loved the fashion. As Suki wrote, "Between us, there are 6 very strong brows and 6 thumbs up for how great the show was!!"

photos
Empowering Moments That Changed Fashion Week Forever

Ultimately, the fun has just begun and E! News is keeping track of all the fabulous stars in attendance. Keep scrolling to see all the famous faces enjoying Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week and dressing their absolute best.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas

No kids allowed! The parents enjoy a quiet evening out at an intimate dinner party hosted by Louis Vuitton.  

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Jennifer Lawrence

While attending Christian Dior's show, The Hunger Games star keeps her shades on while posing in a dress from the designer. 

Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images For Dior
Cara Delevingne

Whether on the runway or red carpet, this supermodel never disappoints. 

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
Jessica Chastain

Before attending Christian Dior's show, the actress poses in a white dress and red velvet embossed flower pattern handbag from the designer. 

Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton
Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner

Just days after celebrating their 2-year wedding anniversary, the couple steps out for the Louis Vuitton Parfum Dinner.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton
Bella Hadid

The supermodel shows off her fashionable pair of boots while attending Louis Vuitton's dinner. 

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Florence Pugh

No dress, no problem! The actress rocks a cropped top, jacket and skirt before enjoying dinner in Paris. 

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
Diane Kruger

Turning heads for all the right reasons! The actress stuns in a black tank top covered in shiny silver sequins. 

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Amber Valletta

The model's golden, off-the-shoulder top is the perfect match to her handbag in Paris. 

Trending Stories

1

Mariska Hargitay Shows Off Her "Summer Look" After Breaking Her Ankle

2

Kelly Ripa Shares Sweet Family Photos From Italian Vacation

3
Exclusive

Gwen Stefani's Wedding Cake Served as a Sweet Tribute to Her Parents

4
Exclusive

All the Details on Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Fourth of July Trip

5

Lauren, Chris Lane Ask for Prayers After Their Newborn Is Hospitalized

Latest News

See All the Stars Bringing Glamour to Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

Exclusive

Gwen Stefani's Wedding Cake Served as a Sweet Tribute to Her Parents

Paul Rudd Pulled Off the Ultimate Prank on Seth Rogen

The True Story Behind Netflix's Sex/Life Will Make You Sweat

Exclusive

Meet a Surfer With "Alien" Bumps on His Chest in Botched Teaser

Exclusive

All the Details on Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Fourth of July Trip

What Happens When Onscreen Kisses Go Really Wrong