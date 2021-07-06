See the Entire Kennedy Family Pose Together for Annual Fourth of July Photo

Watch : Peter Sarsgaard Spills on Playing Robert Kennedy

If you thought your family's annual holiday pic was one to beat, wait until you see the Kennedys.



The entire tribe—spanning across at least three generations—got together for their annual Fourth of July photo and it's definitely one for the books.



Kerry Kennedy, who is the third daughter of the late Senator Robert F. Kennedy, took to Instagram on July 5 to share the impressive pic of herself alongside dozens of her other family members. The writer captioned the post, "Happy Fourth of July from our family (and friends) to yours!"



In the celebratory photo, the entire family struck a pose while on an outdoor lawn on what appears to be the family's estate on the water in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts.



Although it isn't clear if Chris Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger (whose great uncle was John F. Kennedy) were in attendance—another famous couple was spotted in the photo: Conor Kennedy and his model girlfriend, Ava Dash.