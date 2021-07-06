See the First Trailer For Netflix's New Reality Show My Unorthodox Life

Netflix is taking us into the home of Julia Haart in their new reality series My Unorthodox Life.
Though many viewers may not recognize her name, Julia is a prominent figure in the fashion industry, as she's the CEO of Elite World Group. In her day-to-day role, the 50-year-old businesswoman oversees a company that represents over 5,400 musicians, models and actors, including Willow Smith, Kendall Jenner, Jessie J, Coco Rocha and Cody Simpson. In other words, she's a pretty big deal.
But the story of the CEO's rise to power is an impressive feat in itself, because up until 2013, she was a member of the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community.
Born as Talia Leibov in Soviet-era Russia, the fashion mogul was raised in the religion and adhered to its strict values throughout much of her life. But after many years, Julia decided she wanted to leave her husband and start a new life for herself and her four children outside of the community.
From that point on, Julia started her eponymous shoe brand, before becoming the creative director of La Perla and later, the CEO of Elite World Group.
Though nearly a decade has passed since they left the Orthodox community, Julia and her kids are still coming to terms with their new way of life and they're documenting it for the Netflix series.
As Julia exclusively tells E! News, "I am so honored and excited to share my story with the world. Putting myself and my family out there was a very momentous decision, because it is frightening to open yourself up and show the world who you are, flaws and all!"
"I really feel this was something I needed to do, as it is my dream, my goal, my prayer and hope that someone, somewhere, will watch this show and be inspired to change something they're unhappy with in their own life, whatever that may be," she continued. "I hope people watching this show will find the inspiration and confidence to fix whatever it is that is making them unhappy, and realize it's OK not to be the status quo and live the life you want to live."
As for what viewers can expect, Julia kept those spoilers to herself, but shares, "My favorite part of this entire process was being able to work on something with my children, especially my youngest son Aron, 15. We spent every day working together and it was pure magic! It was an experience we will all remember for a lifetime."
My Unorthodox Life premieres July 14 on Netflix.