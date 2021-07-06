Kelly Ripa Claps Back at "Weirdos" Claiming She's Missing a Foot

Watch : Mark Consuelos' NSFW Comment on Kelly Ripa's Instagram

The mystery of Kelly Ripa's missing foot has been solved—by the daytime talk show queen herself.

Despite some significant jet lag, the Live co-host took to her Instagram Story on Monday, July 5 to clear up some bizarre confusion over her feet. The questions began after the mom of three posted some group photos from her recent family vacation. "The picture looks awesome," one comment read. "Wheres [sic] your other foot Kelly."

Another echoed, "Kelly I'm worried you only have one foot in the first picture." As this fan added, "This is crazy but where are your feet?"

For Ripa, the confusion was just as bewildering. "Maybe I'm just jet-lagged, but can you explain to me," she asked, "why people are fixated on my feet in a family photo?"

Husband Mark Consuelos chimed in, "It looks like you're missing a leg."

But as the others pictures proved, that simply isn't the case. "Well, obviously I'm not because there it is in the other photos," she quipped back. "Could it be that I just crossed one foot over the other?"