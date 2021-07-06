How Gwen Stefani's Wedding Dresses Honored Blake Shelton and Her 3 Kids

Did you catch these cool details in Gwen Stefani's wedding dresses?
The No Doubt star wed Blake Shelton at the country singer's ranch in Oklahoma on July 3 and celebrated their big day with not one but two gorgeous gowns. For the ceremony, which was officiated by their fellow star on The Voice Carson Daly, Stefani donned a custom Vera Wang Haute dress.
"She chose a custom lily white silk georgette and hand tumbled tulle high low gown," Vera Wang shared on Instagram, "with a plunging neckline and a cut away back."
The three-time Grammy winner swept her hair back into a chic and simple updo and donned a lily white chapel veil that included a special tribute to Shelton and her sons Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7. The names of the groom, the bride and her children were hand embroidered into the veil and were flanked by two white roses at the hem.
After Stefani and Shelton said "I do," she changed into her second Vera Wang dress, which also featured a nod to her kids and new husband.
"For the reception she chose a custom lily white Italian silk crepe and hand tumbled tulle strapless mini dress with hand pieced silk, crystal and sequin embroidered foliage delicately trickling from the waist down the skirt," the designer wrote in a separate post. "The embroidery is highlighted by a pair of hand sewn love birds symbolizing the couple. They are joined by 3 baby love birds representing Gwen's children."
Stefani accessorized her look with white Le Silla boots and a veil featuring a bow and floral design. As she put it, "You need a party dress when u get to marry @blakeshelton."
Stefani shares her three kids with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. In a February interview with KFROG's The Ride With Kimo & Heather, Shelton spoke about his bond with her sons and his role as a stepdad.
"I take it very, very serious, you know?" he said. "But I also have a blast with it. I'm not gonna lie. I don't take it so serious that I'm not enjoying this time because I really am. Especially, you know, now that we're five years into this thing, I can't imagine my life without these kids now."