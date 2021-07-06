Allison MackBritney SpearsKardashiansTV ScoopWatch E!PhotosVideos

All the Details on The Bachelorette Season 17 Episode 5 Fashion

From the patriotic rose ceremony looks to the date outfits, we investigated the styles so you don't have to.

By Marenah Dobin Jul 06, 2021 5:04 AMTags
FashionReality TVLife/StyleThe BacheloretteShoppingShop With E!Kaitlyn BristoweBachelor NationShop FashionTayshia AdamsCelebrity Shopping
ECOMM, Bachelorette Fashion Episode 5, TAYSHIA ADAMS, KATIE THURSTON, KAITLYN BRISTOWEABC/Craig Sjodin

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Last week's episode of The Bachelorette had a lot of Thomas-centered drama. That's done (until the Men Tell All episode) and this week is all about the official arrival of Blake Moynes. After catching feelings for Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams last season, Blake is back for a third shot at love with Katie Thurston and the guys are so not here for it.

Fans have been eagerly anticipating Blake's entry to the season, but just like every week, we're also here for the fashions. If you watch the show thinking "I wonder where she got that dress" every week, don't worry because we have you covered. We hit pause on all the key moments to take a closer look at Katie, Tayshia, and Kaitlyn Bristowe's outfits.

We will update this list throughout the episode, tracking down the looks as we see them and we will share some alternative options just in case the pieces from the show have sold out or if they're not-so-budget-friendly. Keep on scrolling to see the outfits from the episode along with some alternatives in petite, tall, and plus sizes.

read
All the Details on The Bachelorette Season 17 Episode 4 Fashion
ABC

Tayshia did Katie a solid by letting the guys know that another suitor would be joining the cast. Of course, all the men sat there in a panic, wondering who the mystery contender could be. However, the viewers have known for weeks that Blake was on his way, so it was easy to get distracted by Tayshia's cute, tan jacket instead.

Rails Collins Linen Blend Utility Jacket

Some of the outfits on The Bachelorette are only suitable for special events, but this utility jacket from Episode 5 is something anyone could wear any day of the week in brisk weather. This super soft-jacket even has functional pockets.

$198
Nordstrom
$198
Saks Fifth Avenue
$198
Rails

Trending Stories

1

Gwen Stefani Confirms Marriage to Blake Shelton With Wedding Photos

2

How Adam Demos Films His Sex Scenes for Netflix's Sex/Life

3

Mariska Hargitay Shows Off Her "Summer Look" After Breaking Her Ankle

Style & Co Cotton Utility Jacket, Created for Macy's

If you're looking for something at a lower price point, this utility jacket is ideal for all your casual comings and goings. It's available at Macy's in plus, petite, and standard size options.

$79
$47
Standard Size
$79
$48
Petite
$89
$45
Plus Size

Vince Camuto Cinch Waist Jacket

This utility jacket gives you the option to zip or snap it closed. 

$129
$90
Bloomingdale's
ABC

It wouldn't be Season 17 of The Bachelorette without a flannel shirt. Katie wore a black and white flannel top for the daytime portion of her one-on-one date with Blake. It's not clear where the top is from (yet), but there are plenty of black and white flannel shirts on the internet, so we found a few options.

Lauren Ralph Lauren Straight Fit Cotton Twill Shirt, Regular & Petite Sizes

If you're looking for a flannel with the perfect fit, this one has petite options in addition to standard sizing.

$89
Macy's

JDY Calle Long Sleeve Oversized Plaid Shirt in Black and White

This houndstooth top is a sophisticated take on the standard black and white flannel.

$43
$27
ASOS

L.L. Bean Women's Scotch Plaid Flannel Shirt, Relaxed

There's nothing more comfortable than a relaxed flannel shirt. This one is available in standard, petite, tall, and plus size options.

$59
L.L. Bean

During the day portion of the group date, Katie looked athletic in a white zip-up that she wore over a black sports bra and leggings along with peach sneakers.

Lululemon Hooded Define Jacket Nulu

E! shoppers know how much we adore Lululemon, which is why it was so cool to see this white zip-up jacket on The Bachelorette. It's made from buttery soft fabric, which was designed for the woman on the move. It even has zippered pockets, so you'll never have to worry about your phone, cards, or other essentials falling out.

$128- $138
Lululemon

Forever 21 Basic Fleece Zip-Up Hoodie

If you love the look of the zip-up from the episode, but you prefer the feel of fleece, check out this Forever 21 option.

$20
$16
Forever 21

Calvin Klein Performance Ruched-Sleeve Zip Hoodie

If you're looking for another alternative to that Lululemon zip-up from the episode, this Calvin Klein Performance hoodie is a great choice. It's made from breathable, lightweight fabric and it's on sale. 

$59
$35
Macy's
$59
$35
Belk

Jordan Taylor Women's Terry Zip Hoodie

This lightweight terry cloth zip-up has an adjustable hood and pockets.

$66
$40
Belk

Lululemon Free to Be Bra - Wild Light Support Sports Bra & Wunder Under High-Rise Tight 25' Full-On Luon

At this moment, it's unclear who made the black sports bra and leggings from the episode, but since the white jacket is Lululemon, it's very likely that the rest of the look was as well. This sports bra is made from sweat-wicking fabric with a four-way stretch. It pairs perfectly with the high-rise black leggings. These have a secret waistband pocket to stash your keys and cards.

$48
Sports Bra
$98
Leggings

APL: Athletic Propulsion Labs Techloom Breeze Sneakers in Magenta/Pristine

There was a lot of drama on the field during the group date, but I just had my eye on those bright sneakers the Bachelorette was wearing. These textured knit sneakers have a cushioned heel and insole and they're super lightweight.

$200
Shopbop
$200
APL

Puma Enzo 2 Speckle Women's Training Shoes

These are a budget-friendly pair of sneakers that are pretty similar to the APL sneakers from the episode.

$70
$30
Puma

Joomra Women Lightweight Sneakers 3D Woven Stylish Athletic Shoes

If you love the look of APL's knit sneakers, but you aren't feeling the price point, this pair is a great alternative and they have 5,200+ 5-star reviews from Amazon shoppers.

$14-$31
Amazon
ABC

Katie killed it in a red, high-neck, latex dress for the group date after party.

Saint Laurent Latex Midi Dress

This dress is why I wish I had a reality TV show's wardrobe department funding my clothing. This dress was definitely a showstopper during the episode. 

$ 2,390
MyTheresa
$ 2,390
SSENSE

Wolf & Badger Latex Mini Dress Scarlet

This isn't a mid-length dress like the one from the episode, but this red mini does have a similar neckline. 

$562
Wolf & Badger

Latex Couture Latex Dress

If you're looking for a latex dress that's lighter on the wallet, this scoop-neck, midi dress is a total head turner.

$159
Etsy

HDE Womens Latex Mini Dress

This isn't a dead ringer for the group date dress, but the red mini, latex dress exudes those same vibes.... at a much more accessible price point.

$19- $22
Amazon
$22
Walmart
ABC

Katie wore a metallic, ruched top for her nighttime one-on-one date with Andrew S.

Smythe Metallic Ruched Long Sleeve Silk Blouse

Score this metallic ruched top from the episode is on sale for 50% off.

$595
$238
Nordstrom

Parker Sheridan Metallic Wrap Blouse

This top is very similar to the one we saw on the show.

$258
$62
Saks Off Fifth
$48
Walmart

Forever U Silky Blouse with Ruched Detail in Black

This isn't metallic like the top from the episode, but the ruching at the center of this shirt is very similar. And, let's be honest, it's much more practical for those of us who aren't dating on reality TV. 

$76
$34
ASOS

According to the Randi Rahm Instagram, Katie rocked a gown from the brand for the Episode 5 rose ceremony. The dress has so many standout details, including the one shoulder sleeve, slit at the thigh, and black chain accent.

SheIn Crystal Charm Thigh Chain

It was tough to find a red dress with a black chain accent, but you can add this black chain to your leg to recreate the look for a special event in your life. 

$3
SheIn

Betsy & Adam One-Sleeve Gown

This Betsy & Adam One-Sleeve Gown has that one-shoulder long sleeve and a thigh-high slit. Pair that with the black chain and you'll feel ready to hand out some roses. This dress is also available in black and electric blue.

$200
Macy's

Boohoo Off The Shoulder Split Maxi Bridesmaid Dress

This isn't an exact replica of the rose ceremony gown, but this would be the perfect outfit to rock at a wedding or another special occasion. Plus, you can't beat that $22 price.

$56
$22
Boohoo

Kenneth Cole New York Brooke Ankle Strap Sandal

Thanks to the thigh-high slit of that rose ceremony dress, these Kenneth Cole ankle strap heels were on full display. They have a 4-inch heel and adjustable buckle closure at the ankle.

$140
Macy's
$149
$90
Nordstrom
$43- $130
Amazon

Steve Madden Women's Spree Two-Piece Dress Sandals

If you love the Kenneth Cole heels from the rose ceremony, but you want to switch things up with a square toe, these Steve Madden heels are a fashionable option. They're also available in a pink, patent leather.

$89
Macy's

Wild Pair Bethie Two-Piece Dress Sandals, Created for Macy's

These ankle strap sandals have a 3.5-inch heel, a memory foam lining for added support, and a slip-resistant sole for added traction. Aside from black, there are six other color options.

$50
Macy's

Along with Katie's red gown, Tayshia and Kaitlyn brought some patriotic vibes with their looks. Tayshia looked like the fashionable mogul that she is in a pants suit with a silky camisole underneath. Kaitlyn rocked a strapless, royal blue jumpsuit with a v-bar neckline.

Stella McCartney Aya Wool Twill Tailored Jacket & Louise Wool Twill Tailored Trousers

This Stella McCartney jacket paired perfectly with the tailored trousers during the final moments of the rose ceremony.

$1,317
$1,317
Blazer
$875
$525
Pants

4th & Reckless Skye Light Grey Tailored Blazer & Skye Light Grey Cropped Trouser Pants

This is a timeless look at a much more realistic price point for most Bachelorette viewers. The blazer has padding through the shoulders and the trousers have a high waistline and functional front pockets.

$75
Blazer
$55
Pants

Missguided Cream Stripe Linen Look Tie Tailored Blazer and Tailored Slim Leg Pants

This cream stripe linen suit from Missguided is sold as two separate pieces, a blazer and tailored pants. There is also a tall version of the blazer and the pants for anyone who is need of some extra length.

$84
$33
Blazer
$84
$33
Tall Blazer
$58
Pants

Cami NYC The Busy Cami

This silky camisole provided the perfect contrast for the host's look during the rose ceremony.

$198
Revolve

Express Satin Cowl Neck Cami

This camisole from Express looks just like the one from the episode. It's also available in seven other colors. You can emulate the look by pairing it with a suit or wear it on it's own with a pair of jeans.

$44
Express

Lulus Cowl Neck Satin Camisole

You can elevate any outfit with this Lulus Cowl Neck Satin Camisole.

$32
Nordstrom

Lulus Emmerson Champagne Satin Sleeveless Cowl Neck Bodysuit

If you love the look of a silky camisole, but you don't want to get annoyed by your shirt not staying tucked in your paints, opt for a bodysuit version of the look.

$44
Lulus

Aidan by Aidan Mattox Strapless Crepe Jumpsuit

This jumpsuit from the rose ceremony has a strapless neckline in a gorgeous royal blue crepe.

$66
Saks Fifth Avenue

Power of Love Navy Blue Strapless Jumpsuit

This jumpsuit isn't the same shade of blue, but it has that same neckline and silhouette. It also comes in black, red, green, and white.

$64
Lulus
$90
$61
INS

MARÉE POUR TOI The Magic Strapless Jumpsuit

This looks just like the jumpsuit from the rose ceremony, but in a different shade of blue. It's available in sizes ranging from 14W to 26W at Nordstrom.

$139
Nordstrom

In case you missed it, check out all the details on The Bachelorette Episode 3 fashion.

Trending Stories

1

Gwen Stefani Confirms Marriage to Blake Shelton With Wedding Photos

2

How Adam Demos Films His Sex Scenes for Netflix's Sex/Life

3

Mariska Hargitay Shows Off Her "Summer Look" After Breaking Her Ankle

4

Kelly Ripa Shares Sweet Family Photos From Italian Vacation

5

Jennifer Lopez Says She's "Never Been Better" Amid Ben Affleck Romance

Latest News

All the Details on The Bachelorette Season 17 Episode 5 Fashion

The Important Role Carson Daly Played in Gwen & Blake's Wedding

How Adam Demos Films His Sex Scenes for Netflix's Sex/Life

Gwen Stefani Confirms Marriage to Blake Shelton With Wedding Photos

Mariska Hargitay Shows Off Her "Summer Look" After Breaking Her Ankle

Kelly Ripa Shares Sweet Family Photos From Italian Vacation

Amanda Kloots Honors Nick Cordero One Year After "Unthinkable" Death