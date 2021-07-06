How Adam Demos Films His Sex Scenes for Netflix's Sex/Life

Watch : "Bridgerton" Stars Loved Those Sex Scenes as Much as You Did

As steamy as Sex/Life looks to the untrained eye, star Adam Demos says it's really not all that sexy to shoot.

The 36-year-old Australian actor was asked on The Kyle & Jackie O Show what it's actually like filming sex scenes as Brad Simon on the Netflix show.

"It's not, I mean, hopefully it looks convincing, but it's so mechanical, it's ridiculous," Adam shared.

He explained that it's not as glamourous as some might think, saying, "People ask if you get carried away, but you've got sound guys and cameramen right around you with the big beards. That's a bit of a turn off."

The hosts then asked if his co-star was nude while he was there filming. "No, not at all," Adam replied. "It's a closed set, but you've got modesty... I look like a Ken doll, which is embarrassing."

However, the Falling Inn Love star was, in fact, nude for his spiciest moments.