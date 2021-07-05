Gwen Stefani Confirms Marriage to Blake Shelton With Photos of Their "Dream" Wedding

Watch : Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Get Married in Intimate Wedding

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's latest collab is their most personal yet.

The musical duo officially tied the knot on the "God's Country" singer's ranch in Oklahoma on July 3. For the occasion, which came eight months after Stefani and Shelton got engaged, the couple was surrounded by loved ones.

Two days after the ceremony, on July 5, Stefani, who shares three kids with ex Gavin Rossdale, took to her Instagram to share a glimpse inside the wedding festivities.

"July 3rd 2021 [heart emoji] gx," the "Cool" artist captioned a boomerang video, showing herself in a floral robe and veil with an oversized white bow. The bride, whose makeup was perfected with a red lip, tagged Shelton in the video and added a heart emoji and hands praying emoji.

Stefani later revealed three more romantic photos from the big day, tagging Vera Wang as the designer of her strapless wedding gown. "dreams do come [heart]," the singer wrote. "@blakeshelton i love you." The pictures showed the newlyweds posing at his ranch at sunset, and the pair kissing as they stood in front of their elegant tiered wedding cake.

