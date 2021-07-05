Allison MackBritney SpearsKardashiansTV ScoopWatch E!PhotosVideos

Mariska Hargitay Shows Off Her "Summer Look" After Breaking Her Ankle

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay joked that she's now part of the "#specialankleunit" as she revealed a picture of her ankle cast on Instagram.

By Lindsay Weinberg Jul 05, 2021 11:15 PMTags
Mariska HargitayCelebritiesInjury And Illness
Watch: Mariska Hargitay Welcomes Chris Meloni Back to "Law & Order"

Nothing can put a damper on Olivia Benson's summer style—broken ankle included.

Following reports that Mariska Hargitay broke her ankle in the Hamptons last week, the actress gave fans a cheeky update on her health.

She posted a picture of her right ankle, wrapped in a beige bandage, with her left foot matching in one tan shearling Birkenstock sandal. "My summer look," Hargitay, 57, wrote on Instagram on Monday, July 5.

She added several witty hashtags, including "#breakingnews," "#enjoyingmybreak" and "#wrappedforthesummer." Naturally, Hargitay satisfied her Law & Order fans with some crime puns as well, writing, "#specialankleunit" "#captaincrutch" and "#crackingthecase."

Per Page Six, she fell during a movie screening of Black Widow in the Hamptons on Friday, July 2, when an ambulance was called to take her to Southampton Hospital in New York.

Several celebs sent their well wishes on her latest post, with Kathryn Gallagher writing, "An icon in a cast." Her SVU co-star, Jamie Gray Hyder, asked, "How long did you ponder hashtags??"

photos
Mariska Hargitay & Christopher Meloni's Best Reunions

One day ago, Hargitay seemed to be taking it easy when she posted a pic of herself lying on her back. "Happy fourth xx M," she captioned the restful selfie, with no mention of her injury. 

Vera Anderson/WireImage

She was hospitalized just two months ago due to multiple leg injuries, leaving with a knee brace and a boot. As the mother of three explained at the time, "#ThatFeelingWhen, you go to the doctor, get an MRI and find out that you have a broken knee, a hairline fracture in your ankle, and a torn ligament." She said she didn't need surgery.

It's unclear how long she'll be in recovery after her latest accident. 

Trending Stories

1

Gwen Stefani Confirms Marriage to Blake Shelton With Wedding Photos

2

Mariska Hargitay Shows Off Her "Summer Look" After Breaking Her Ankle

3

Nick Cannon Reportedly a Father of 7 as Rumored Girlfriend Gives Birth

4

NHL Star Matiss Kivlenieks' Cause of Death Revealed

5

Lynne Spears Speaks Out About Britney Spears' Conservatorship

Latest News

How Adam Demos Films His Sex Scenes for Netflix's Sex/Life

Gwen Stefani Confirms Marriage to Blake Shelton With Wedding Photos

Mariska Hargitay Shows Off Her "Summer Look" After Breaking Her Ankle

Kelly Ripa Shares Sweet Family Photos From Italian Vacation

Amanda Kloots Honors Nick Cordero One Year After "Unthinkable" Death

Lauren, Chris Lane Ask for Prayers After Their Newborn Is Hospitalized

Jennifer Lopez Says She's "Never Been Better" Amid Ben Affleck Romance