Amanda Kloots Honors "Angel" Nick Cordero One Year After His "Unthinkable" Death

It's been one year since Broadway lost Nick Cordero.
The Waitress and Rock of Ages performer died on July 5, 2020, at age 41 due to complications caused by the coronavirus.
On the anniversary of his passing, his wife Amanda Kloots paid tribute on Instagram with a montage of sentimental photos and videos that celebrated their life together.
"Today hurts, there is no other way around it," wrote The Talk co-host on Monday, July 5. "One year ago you left us and became our angel in heaven. You were surrounded by so much love and Led Zeppelin playing on Spotify-no doubt that was your doing, not mine."
She went on, "What happened was unthinkable, losing you was my biggest fear. I used to tell you all the time, 'Don't you dare go anywhere. If I lost you, I don't know what I'd do.'"
"There hasn't been a day this year where you weren't missed, thought about and talked about," Amanda wrote. "Thank you for being our guardian angel, for sending me signs, for being my DJ in heaven."
The montage showed the couple kissing in front of a Christmas tree, making silly faces and bonding with their son, Elvis Eduardo Cordero, now 2. She added the song "A Few Stars Apart" by Lucas Nelson, saying that the lyrics are "so beautiful" and the second verse "gets me every time."
As Amanda put it, "We only had a few short years together but they were filled with so much love, laughter, adventure, dreams, change and growth. It was my 'Nick era' and I'll have it forever."
She shared more joyful photos from their vacations, engagement and New Year's parties while playing instrumental versions of The Beatles' "In My Life" and Coldplay's "Yellow." One photo even showed him meeting Angela Lansbury.
Ashley Tisdale, Christina Perri, Sheryl Sandberg and more celebs commented on her post to send their love.
Nick was admitted into the intensive care unit in March 2020 and eventually went into a medically induced coma. Doctors had to amputate his right leg in April. Though he regained consciousness in May, he died about two months later due to the complications.
"I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere," Amanda shared at the time. "My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone's friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday."
The fitness influencer published the book Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero about three weeks ago to share more memories of her time with the Tony nominee.