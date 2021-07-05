Chris Lane Asks for Prayers After His and Lauren Bushnell's Newborn Baby Is Hospitalized

Watch : Newlyweds Lauren Bushnell & Chris Lane Reveal Wedding Secrets

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell are back in the hospital one month after welcoming son Dutton.

The "Big, Big Plans" singer took to social media on July 5 to ask for prayers for the couple's baby boy. "It's been a night," Chris told his followers in an Instagram Story video, in which Lauren could be seen holding Dutton. "Poor guy."

Chris captioned the post, "Spent the night in the hospital. If you pray, Dutty Buddy needs some prayers." The country star and the Bachelor alum have yet to share any further details about their hospital stay.

The duo, who tied the knot in October 2019, announced the arrival of their son in early June along with the first photos of their bundle of joy. "Dutton Walker Lane born June 8th, 2021," Lauren wrote on Instagram at the time. "Your dad and I can't get enough of all 9 pounds of you. Now back to baby cuddles and praising Jesus over and over again for this little miracle!!"