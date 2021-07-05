Kourtney Kardashian Bonds With Travis Barker's Daughter and Stepdaughter on a Girls' Day Out

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Channel Vampires in New Selfie

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's girls had themselves a fun day out at the start of the Fourth of July weekend.

On Saturday, July 3, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared on her Instagram Story photos and videos from a short beach getaway she took with her boyfriend's 15-year-old daughter Alabama Barker, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22, who he helped raise when he was married to their mother, his ex Shanna Moakler.

The three were joined by Kourtney's longtime bestie and Poosh Chief Content Officer Sarah Howard. The group spent their time in the backyard of a private home in what appears to be Malibu, Calif., overlooking the ocean.

Kourtney and Travis' kids also shared images from their girls' day out. Alabama posted a video of the reality star filming the ocean and tagged her alongside a red heart emoji.

Kourtney and Travis, who began dating last December and have lived near each other for years, have often spent time together along with each other's kids. The Blink-182 drummer is also a dad to his and his ex-wife's 17-year-old son Landon.