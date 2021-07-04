Jessica Simpson, Enrique Iglesias and Other Stars Celebrate Fourth of July 2021 With Cute Family Pics

Watch : Jessica Simpson Talks New Book's Success & Not Being Perfect

Happy Independence Day!

Jessica Simpson, Enrique Iglesias and Billie Lourd are among many celebs who have shared adorable family pics of themselves celebrating the Fourth of July.

For Jessica, the U.S. holiday served as inspiration for her and husband Eric Johnson's son Ace Knute's birthday party. They celebrated the boy, who turned 8 last week, with an Americana-themed backyard bash. The couple are also parents to daughters Maxwell Drew, 9, and Birdie Mae, 2.

"What a whirlwind week celebrating our sweet, handsome, incredibly talented Ace turning 8!" Jessica wrote on Instagram on Sunday, the Fourth of July, alongside a family photo taken at the party. "Baseball and reptiles was all he wanted, classic boy! #ACEKNUTE

Meanwhile, Enrique shared a pic of himself relaxing in a pool by the sea with his and partner Anna Kournikova's 3-year-old twins, Nicholas and Lucy. The couple are also parents to 17-month-old daughter Mary.

In the photo, the singer wore a blue denim bucket hat and scarf, while the couple's son held a red bucket and their daughter sported white heart-shared sunglasses. Enrique captioned the pic, "#MEPASE #fourthofjuly," referring to his new single "Me Pasé."